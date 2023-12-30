Indian court orders release of two arrested Vivo employees

Published On: Sat, 30 Dec 2023 22:21:47 PKT

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - An Indian court on Saturday ordered the release of two senior employees working for Chinese smartphone maker Vivo's India unit.

The Enforcement Directorate, India's financial crime-fighting agency, this month arrested two executives - Hong Xuquan, a Chinese national and Harinder Dahiya - working for Vivo's Indian unit in a case of alleged money laundering.