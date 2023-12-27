Turkey tells U.S. to keep promises on F-16 sale -source

Wed, 27 Dec 2023 21:52:54 PKT

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken in a call on Wednesday that Turkey expected the United States to act in line with their NATO alliance and keep its promises on the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

The call came at the request of the U.S. side, a day after a Turkish parliamentary commission voted to approve Sweden's NATO membership bid, the source added. The parliament's general assembly must also approve the bid for it to be ratified.

"Fidan stated that, regarding the sale of F-16s, we expect the U.S. administration and U.S. Congress to act in line with the spirit of alliance and keep the promises made," the source said.