Japan to impose sanctions on Hamas leaders

'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government will freeze assets and impose sanctions on payments and capital transactions on three senior Hamas members, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday.

The three individuals were believed to be involved in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and in a position to use funds to finance such terrorist activities, the top Japanese government spokesperson said. 

