Four Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike near Rafah - Hamas, health official

World World Four Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike near Rafah - Hamas, health official

Colonel Bassam Ghaben, Hamas-appointed director of Kerem Shalom commercial area was among the dead

Follow on Published On: Thu, 21 Dec 2023 15:33:56 PKT

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Israeli air strike killed a Hamas-appointed senior border official and three others in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip near the border with Egypt, Hamas and health officials said on Thursday.

They said Colonel Bassam Ghaben, the Hamas-appointed director of the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom commercial crossing, and three other Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike near the gate of Rafah crossing.

There was no immediate Israeli response to a Reuters request for comment.