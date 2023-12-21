Music therapy - Palestinian girl shields children from horrors of war

World World Music therapy - Palestinian girl shields children from horrors of war

Roya Hasuna is good at Oud

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 21 Dec 2023 13:41:49 PKT

(Web Desk) – International community is finding ways to ensure ceasefire in Gaza where thousands of people have been killed and countless other suffered injuries due to Israel's unrelenting bombardment.

However, a Palestinian girl has successfully explored an idea to keep the displaced children fearless and happy.

What is she doing? Let's find out.

The girl, identified as Roya Hasuna, is good at Oud, a traditional music instrument of Middle East. It’s a short-neck pear-shaped instrument having 10 to 13 strings grouped with different courses.

She was spotted in the Rafah refugee camp amusing the children by playing Oud. The children are also joining her beat and singing with Hasuna.

Sharing her message in the video, the girl said, “The children who would join her music circle would not hear the sounds of warplanes. And this is one of the best things I’m doing. They ignore the sound of the airplanes to listen to the sound of the Oud. The children also sing along with the Oud.”

This video footage of Hasuna is viral on the social media.

Hasuna coined the idea of keeping children cool and calm while sensing the condition of the Palestinians who have to leave their houses due to Israel's atrocities and are living in refugee camps.

The children are in a trauma due to the constant thunder of the warplanes flying over Gaza.

She told media that she had been rendering a great service by amusing the troubled children as her music is reducing the thundering of the Israeli warplanes.