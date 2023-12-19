UN agencies voice anger at attacks on Gaza hospitals

World World UN agencies voice anger at attacks on Gaza hospitals

"I'm furious that children who are recovering from amputations in hospitals are then killed"

Follow on Published On: Tue, 19 Dec 2023 15:57:21 PKT

GENEVA (Reuters) – UN officials voiced anger and disbelief on Tuesday about the situation in Gaza hospitals, where injured people do not have basic supplies and children recovering from amputations are being killed in the ongoing conflict.

"I'm furious that children who are recovering from amputations in hospitals are then killed in those hospitals," said James Elder, spokesperson for the UN children's agency.

He added that the Nasser Hospital, the largest operational hospital left in the enclave, had been shelled twice in the past 48 hours.

Margaret Harris, World Health Organization spokesperson, described the situation in Gaza hospitals as "beyond belief" and "unconscionable".

