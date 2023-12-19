Mexican poultry farmers warn US-Mexico rail bridges closure will impact trade

US border officials closed on Sunday international railway crossing bridges after migration surged

Tue, 19 Dec 2023 09:54:49 PKT

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican poultry farmers warned of consequences to international trade on Monday and called on their government to intervene after the US closed two rail bridges in Texas to stem a surge in migration.

US border officials closed on Sunday the international railway crossing bridges in Eagle Pass and El Paso after detecting a surge in the smuggling of migrants through Mexico by train, according to a Customs and Border Protection statement.

According to Mexico's National Union of Poultry Producers (UNA), the sector is the largest consumer of livestock feed in the country, requiring more than 17 million metric tons per year.

About 25% of Mexico's yellow corn inputs from the US and 63% of its soybean paste imports are moved through the two crossings, the UNA said, adding the closure of the rail bridges could affect the import and timely supply of essential feed for poultry farmers.

"We request the support of the Mexican authorities, within the scope of their respective powers, so that they intervene as soon as possible to agree on the reopening of these railway crossings," the statement said.

The union also warned the crossing shutdown could affect production of chicken and eggs in Mexico, which is among the world's top five producers.

CBP has imposed similar temporary closures in recent weeks, shutting the Lukeville port of entry in Arizona, a pedestrian entrance in San Diego, and a vehicle crossing in Eagle Pass.

