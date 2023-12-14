Hong Kong police issue arrest warrants for 5 more overseas activists

The move adds to a list of eight activists deemed fugitives by authorities in July

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s national security police on Thursday added five more overseas-based activists to their list of wanted individuals, with bounties for their arrest for “serious national security” offenses.

This move adds to a list of eight activists deemed fugitives by authorities in July.

The five are Simon Cheng, Frances Hui, Joey Siu, Johnny Fok and Tony Choi who are now based in various countries including the United States and Britain.

