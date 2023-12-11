Kashmir valley turned into fortress ahead of Article 370 verdict

Strict restrictions were imposed across the occupied valley before the pronouncement of verdict

SRINAGAR (KMS) – Indian government on Sunday turned the occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a jail and arrested People’s Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti and other leaders before the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 which was announced on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, strict restrictions have been imposed across the occupied Jammu and Kashmir to deal with the situation after the verdict. Indian occupation army troops have been deployed in across Srinagar and other districts of the occupied territory to prevent anti-India protests.

Extra checkpoints have been erected and roadblocks are witnessed in all major cities and towns across the occupied Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region. Bulletproof mobile vehicles are seen everywhere in the valley while high-tech CCTV surveillance has been enhanced.

Meanwhile, The Constitution Bench of Indian Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, pronounce the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian government on August 5, 2019, lawful and declared the valley integral part of India.

MEHBOOBA MUFTI UNDER HOUSE ARREST

As part of the efforts to keep the situation under control, Narendra Modi-led Indian regime has placed Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest in Srinagar hours before Indian Supreme Court’s verdict on abrogation of Article 370.

A statement released by the PDP in Srinagar said, Mehbooba Mufti has been detained at her residence. Police have been deployed outside her house to prevent her from venturing out to lead anti-India protest rallies after the verdict.

“Even before Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, Police have sealed the doors of the residence of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and put her under illegal house arrest,” the PDP said in its post on twitter.

Police are also raiding houses of Hurriyat leaders and activists including the residence of APHC leader from Jammu, Davinder Singh Behal.