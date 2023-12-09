The UN Security Council needs to be reformed: Erdogan

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for the United Nations Security Council to be reformed, decrying the fact that the United States could veto a ceasefire proposal for Gaza despite huge support from other countries.

"The United Nations Security Council demand for a ceasefire is rejected only by U.S. veto. Is this justice?" Erdogan said at a human rights conference in Istanbul.

"The UN Security Council needs to be reformed," he added.