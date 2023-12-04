Two Indian pilots killed in airforce plane crash

(Web Desk) – Two pilots were killed when an Indian Air Force (IAF) trainer aircraft crashed in Telangana, media reported on Monday.

Quoting officials, media reported that Pilatus trainer aircraft crashed during a training flight killing an instructor and a cadet.

"One Pilatus PC 7 Mk Il trainer aircraft met with an accident today morning during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad. It is with deep regret that (the) IAF confirms that both the pilots on board have sustained fatal injuries," the IAF said in a statement.

