Munich flights, long-distance trains cancelled due to snow

GERMANY (Reuters) - Long-distance trains and hundreds of flights in and out of the German city of Munich were cancelled on Saturday because of heavy snowfall, according to statements by Deutsche Bahn and Munich Airport.

Flights were not scheduled to depart or arrive at Munich airport until at least 6 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Sunday according to a statement on its website.

Trains could not arrive at Munich's central train station, Deutsche Bahn said on its website. The halt was expected to last all day, it added, advising travellers to rebook their trips.