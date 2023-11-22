Russia says three Ukrainian drones destroyed over Crimea

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian anti-aircraft units destroyed three Ukrainian drones over the Crimean peninsula, the Russian defence ministry said.

"An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with aircraft-type UAVs on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented," the defence ministry said.

"Three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by air defences," the ministry said.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine says it will not rest until every last Russian soldier is ejected from its territory. Russia says Crimea is now part of Russia.

