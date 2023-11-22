Breaking: Five Palestinians killed in West Bank's Tolkurm in Israeli strike - WAFA
World
The Israeli military conducted a raid on emergency department in Thabet Thabet hospital, WAFA said
RAMALLAH (Reuters) – Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured on Wednesday in Tolkurm camp in the occupied West Bank in an Israeli drone strike, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
The Israeli military conducted a raid on the emergency department in the Thabet Thabet governmental hospital in Tolkurm, the agency added.