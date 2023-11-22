US State Department: No support for political meddling in Pakistan

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) – The US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, said the United States is not in favour of any political office in any country including Pakistan.

He was responding to a question during a press briefing regarding the US ambassador’s meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in prison.

Regarding the safety of the Afghan people waiting for US visas, he said the US is in contact with Pakistan. The US spokesperson also backed up the four programs in Pakistan announced by the US Ambassador.

He said the US government would provide $4 million for training schools and training would also be given to the Balochistan police coupled with support.

