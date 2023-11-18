UK foreign secretary Cameron visits Moldova, discusses Black Sea security

Cameron arrived in Moldova's capital Chisinau after a two-day visit to Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's new Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Moldova after his trip to Ukraine and discussed security in the Black Sea and bilateral cooperation with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, the president's office said.

Cameron arrived in Moldova's capital Chisinau on Thursday after a two-day visit to Ukraine where he held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and travelled to the southern Odesa region, which borders Moldova.

"Expressed gratitude for the UK's support to Ukraine: crucial for Moldova's security and the stability and prosperity of Europe," Sandu said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pro-European Sandu has denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine, accused Moscow of plotting to oust her and thrown her weight behind a drive for Moldova, an ex-Soviet state, to secure European Union membership.

During her meeting with Cameron, the two also discussed "united stance against corruption", she said.

The British foreign secretary also met Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu and discussed support for the Moldovan diaspora in the UK, Popescu said.

"We discussed the common interest in strengthening the strategic relations between Moldova and the UK, focusing on the benefits for our diaspora," Popescu added on Telegram messenger.

During his visit to Ukraine, Cameron, a former British prime minister who was appointed foreign minister on Monday, confirmed London's long-standing support for the country, now in its 21st month of war with Russia.