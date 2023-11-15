What agreement occurred between Prince Harry and King Charles

World World What agreement occurred between Prince Harry and King Charles

What agreement occurred between Prince Harry and King Charles

Follow on Published On: Wed, 15 Nov 2023 17:16:25 PKT

(Web Desk) - Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, have reportedly reached an agreement during a telephonic conversation on the monarch's 75th birthday.

The Telegraph, according to Metro UK, stated that King Charles was delighted to speak with his estranged son for the first time in several months.

The publication added that during the call, the father-son duo agreed to speak again next week.

Additionally, reports suggest that Archie and Lilibet, Meghan and Harry's children, extended sweet birthday wishes to their grandfather through a video message.

The King is said to be elated after hearing from his grandchildren on his special day.

Furthermore, it is claimed that Harry and Meghan shared a polite talk with the King, marking a turning point in their recently frozen ties.