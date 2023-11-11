Elon Musk condemns Israeli genocide in Gaza

Completed
(Web Desk) - Elon Musk, businessman and investor, said if you kill children in Gaza then you have made at least a few Hamas members who would die to kill Israelis.

In a YouTube podcast interview, Elon Musk, the tech business magnate spoke about the Israel-Hamas war finally.

Last month, Musk also advanced support to Gaza by making Starlink satellite connectivity.

Podcaster Lex Fridman asked Musk “How do you hope the current war in Israel and Gaza comes to an end? What path do you see that can minimise human suffering in the long term in that part of the world?”

Musk replied "if you create more Hamas members than you kill you've not succeeded". It's secure to say that if you kill somebody's child in Gaza, you've made at least a few Hamas associates. 

