What is Veterans Day and its significance?

Veterans Day is observed on Nov 11 in US to honour the services of all military veterans

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) - Veterans Day is observed on Nov 11 every year in the United States to honour the services of all military veterans.

The day is observed as a federal holiday in the whole United States.

Origin of Veterans Day

Initially known as Armistice Day, it started after World War I and gained federal recognition as one of the 10 official holidays in the 1930s.

The holiday's date was chosen to commemorate the armistice signed between the allies and Germany, marking the end of hostilities on the Western Front in 1918.

The day was meant to honour the veterans of World War I.

The observance date experienced some changes over the years until President Gerald Ford restored it to Nov 11, 1978.

Federal Holiday

It is federal holiday across the US to honour the veterans of all the wars.

In 2023, since Veterans Day falls on a Saturday, federal employees observed the holiday on the preceding Friday, Nov 10. This adjustment led to the closure of many non-essential government services including schools and businesses on Friday.

Veterans Day and Memorial Day

Veterans Day is different from Memorial Day which occurs on the last Monday of May each year.

Memorial Day specifically honours those who sacrificed their lives for their country.

In contrast, Veterans Day recognises all veterans, living and deceased, who served in any wars, past or present. The day is marked by various events, including parades, memorial services, and special deals offered by businesses.