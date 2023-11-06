Xi says China, Australia can become 'trusting partners'

The two leaders met in Beijing during a four-day state visit by Albanese to China

BEIJING (AFP) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday their two countries stood to become “trusting partners” and were on the “correct path of improving and developing relations”, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The two leaders met in Beijing during a four-day state visit by Albanese to China, a high-water mark in their nations’ ties following years of tensions that cut billions of dollars in trade.

China and Australia, Xi said on Monday, “have no historical grievances or disputes and no fundamental conflict of interests, and can totally become mutually trusting and mutually successful partners”.

Xi told Albanese that Beijing hoped to “fully develop the potential of the China-Australia free trade agreement and open up cooperation in new fields including climate change and the green economy”.

“Through both sides’ efforts, China and Australia have resumed exchanges in various fields and returned to the correct path of improving and developing relations,” Xi said, according to CCTV.

“Where there are efforts to cause disturbances in the Asia Pacific region, we must firstly stay vigilant, and secondly oppose them,” the Chinese leader said.

China, Xi said, is keen to “develop more trilateral and multilateral cooperation” with Australia.

Beijing also seeks to “support the strengthening of development resilience for south Pacific nations, tackle challenges including climate change, and protect the peace and stability of the Asia Pacific region with openness and tolerance”, Xi said.