King of Jordan confirms 'urgent medical aid' air-drop for Gaza

AMMAN (AFP) - Jordan’s air force air-dropped vital medical supplies to a field hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip, King Abdullah II said early Monday.

“Our fearless air force personnel air-dropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.