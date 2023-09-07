China says it was not invited to join IAEA system to monitor Fukushima water

07 September,2023 08:08 pm

BEIJING (Reuters) - China was not invited to take part in the International Atomic Energy Agency's system in which countries can analyse the results of seawater monitoring off Fukushima, where treated radioactive water from a wrecked nuclear plant is being discharged, its embassy in Japan said on Thursday.

Media reports that China declined to participate in the monitoring system were fake information, the embassy said in a statement.