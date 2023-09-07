Ukrainian drones downed near Moscow, Rostov, Bryansk - RIA

Three buildings were damaged in the city of Rostov-on-Don and one person was injured

07 September,2023 03:58 pm

(Reuters) - Ukrainian drones were downed near Moscow, the southern Rostov region and the southwest Bryansk region in the early hours of Thursday, the RIA news agency cited Russian authorities as saying.

According to another news agency, TASS, three buildings were damaged in the city of Rostov-on-Don and one person was injured when one of the drones crashed in the downtown area. Another drone in the Rostov region fell outside the city.

In Bryansk, debris from one of two destroyed drones shattered windows in a railway station building and damaged cars nearby, the Interfax news agency reported.

In the Moscow region, a drone was downed over the town of Ramenskoye southeast of the Russian capital, according to Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Several drones also struck a residential building in Enerhodar, a city in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region, which is home to Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, Russian-appointed governor Yevgeny Balitsky said, adding that no one was wounded.

