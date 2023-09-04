Not worried about auto strike: President Biden

Not worried about auto strike: President Biden

04 September,2023 06:22 pm

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he was not worried about an auto strike and thought it

will not happen.

Late last month, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union said its members voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike at the Detroit Three automakers if agreement is not reached before the current four-year contract expires on Sept. 14.

"No, I’m not worried about a strike... I don’t think it’s going to happen," Biden said.