Two killed, 6 injured in Canada wedding shooting

04 September,2023 11:30 am

(Web Desk) – Ottawa police are searching for shooters who shot dead two people and injured six others on Saturday night at a wedding reception.

The local media reported Acting Duty Insp. Amy Bond as saying that police responded to reports of gunfire at about 10:21 pm in the city's south end.

The victims were attending a reception at the Infinity Convention Centre on the 2900 block of Gibford Drive, off Hunt Club Road near the Ottawa International Airport.

The two victims were identified on Sunday afternoon as 26-year-old Said Mohamed Ali and 29-year-old Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, both from Toronto.

Ottawa police had made no arrests as of Sunday afternoon and did not have a description of any suspects.

"This violence is tragic. It's unacceptable," Bond said. "It's disturbing for our entire community."

The investigation is in its early stages and there is no information so far to indicate whether there was "any specific community targeted," Bond said, adding police currently have no information to suggest the shooting should be investigated as a hate crime.

"All investigative angles are being explored," police said in their Sunday afternoon media release. "At this stage, there is no indication that this was a hate-motivated shooting."

Ottawa paramedic spokesman Marc-Antoine Deschamps said the six people who were injured were not in life-threatening condition.

