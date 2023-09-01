Hyderpora graveyard sealed ahead of Ali Geelani's anniversary

01 September,2023 12:44 pm

SRINAGAR (KMS) – The Modi-led Indian occupation regime has tightened restrictions in Hyderpora, especially the graveyard, on the second death anniversary of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani to thwart “Hyderpora Chaloo” call given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Bunkers of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force have been set up in the city while Hyderpora graveyard has been sealed with barbed wires to stop people to visit his grave and offer fateha for the leader on Friday.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference called for a march towards the Hyderpora graveyard on August 28 and affixed posters all over the city.

