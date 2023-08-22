Delhi govt officer arrested for raping teenager, wife for complicity in crime

The rape was surfaced when the 16-year-old girl told a psychologist of her ordeal

(Web Desk) – A Delhi government officer has been arrested along with his wife for raping a teenage girl multiple times.

The rape was surfaced when the 16-year-old girl told a psychologist of her ordeal who has been under treatment for panic attacks in St Stephen’s Hospital.

Premoday Khakha, 51, an Assistant Director in the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development Department, has been raping the girl since 2020 when she was 14. His wife was for complicity in crime as she administered abortion medication to the girl.

Khakha is reportedly the girl’s local guardian after her father’s death.

According to Indian media, the delay in arresting Khakha prompted criticism from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Khakha was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The alleged rapes occurred between November 2020 and January 2021 when the girl was living with Khakha and his wife.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, talking to a news agency, called Khakha as a “predator”.

