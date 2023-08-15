Trump aide pleads not guilty in classified documents probe

(Reuters) - An aide to Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in federal court in Florida on Tuesday to charges he tried to helped the former U.S. president hide secret documents taken upon leaving office, U.S. media reported.

Special Counsel Jack Smith's team has accused the aide, Carlos De Oliveira, of conspiring with Trump and another aide, Walt Nauta, to thwart an investigation into Trump's retention of the documents. Trump and Nauta have also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The criminal case is one of several Trump faces as he mounts a campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Trump, who was indicted on Monday in Georgia on criminal charges, decries the probes as politically motivated.

De Oliveira, the property manager of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges, ABC News reported. De Oliveira's two earlier proceedings were delayed because he had not obtained local counsel.

Prosecutors have accused Trump of taking top-secret documents with him when he left the White House in 2021 and storing them haphazardly at Mar-a-Lago, including in a bathroom, shower and ballroom.

Trump also showed classified information to people at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, who were not authorized to see it, according to prosecutors.

Trump pleaded not guilty during a June arraignment to dozens of counts including unauthorized retention of national defense information, obstruction of justice and false statements.