Five Tunisians die, seven missing after migrant boat capsizes off Tunisia - official

World World Five Tunisians die, seven missing after migrant boat capsizes off Tunisia - official

Five Tunisians die, seven missing after migrant boat capsizes off Tunisia - official

14 August,2023 10:20 pm

(Reuters) - At least five Tunisians died and seven others were missing, after a migrant boat capsized off the Tunisian coast, a judicial official told Reuters on Monday.

The boat was carrying 35 people, most of them Tunisians, while 23 were rescued, Judge Faouzi Masmoudi, said.