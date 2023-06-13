PTI leader Ali Afzal Sahi arrested after securing bail from ATC

13 June,2023 02:42 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Islamabad’s Capital Territory Police (ICT) on Tuesday arrested former provincial minister and PTI leader Ali Afzal Sahi as he came out from the court.

Ali Afzal Sahi was arrested from outside the Judicial Complex. Sahi had come to court to secure bail in the case registered at Golra Police Station in Islamabad.

The anti-terrorism court extended the interim bail of PTI leader, however, moment after he came out from the court, the ICT Police personnel arrested Sahi in other cases registered against him.

Separately, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women wing leader Shabnum Jahangir was taken into custody at the Karachi airport when she was going to United Arab Emirates (UAE). She was travelling on a business visa to Dubai when she was stopped by the immigration officials at their counter.

Ms Jahangir was barred from leaving the country as her name was put on the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) stop list following the May 9 violence. She was also nominated in First Information Reports (FIR) registered over violence following the arrest the PTI chief in a corruption case.

The FIA has put names of several PTI leaders on no-fly list after cases were registered against them for attacking the public and military installations in various cities on May 9.