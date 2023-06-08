Japan protests Chinese navy ship entering Japanese waters

Two Chinese Coast Guard vessels also entered Japan's territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands

08 June,2023 02:04 pm

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan has conveyed "strong concern" and lodged a protest against China after the Chinese Navy entered Japan's waters near Yakushima Island on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

Two Chinese Coast Guard vessels also entered Japan's territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands, which China calls Diaoyu, and attempted to approach a Japanese fishing boat, said Matsuno, the top Japanese government spokesperson.

