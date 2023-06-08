In-focus

Two dozen people dead after van falls into Afghan ravine

World

Due to the neglect of the driver, the vehicle deviated from the road and fell into a ravine

KABUL (Reuters) – Twenty four people, including 12 women and 8 children, died on Wednesday when the van they were travelling in fell into a ravine in northern Afghanistan, police said.

"Due to the neglect of the driver, the vehicle deviated from the road and fell into a ravine. Twenty four people are dead," said Den Mohammed Nazari, a police spokesman in Sar e Pol province,

No further details were available about the cause of the accident.
 

