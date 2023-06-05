Goods train derails in India three days after deadly crash

05 June,2023 01:29 pm

(Web Desk) – Three days after a horrific train crash in India, five wagons of a goods train carrying limestone derailed in Odisha's Bargarh district on Monday.

According to Indian media, the train was not connected with Indian Railways.

No injuries have so far been reported.

The reason for the derailment is not yet clear.

Odisha is still reeling under the shock of the triple train collision in Balasore that killed around 300 people on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways clarified that Monday's derailment had nothing to do with it as it was a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri limestone mines and ACC's cement plant at Bargarh. The lines, wagons, loco, driver operation and maintenance are all private.

