United States to open diplomatic station in Arctic Norway

01 June,2023 06:04 pm

OSLO (Reuters) - The United States will open its northernmost diplomatic station in the Norwegian town of Tromsoe, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a news conference in Norway on Thursday.

"To deepen our own engagement in the high north, I am announcing today the United States will be opening an American presence post in Tromsoe," Blinken told reporters after a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo.