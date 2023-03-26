Burhan says Sudan's army will be under leadership of civilian government

The military and its former civilian partners and other political forces have agreed on a framework.

26 March,2023 02:56 pm

(Reuters) - Sudan's leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Sunday that the country's army will be brought under the leadership of a new civilian government.

Speaking before a session for security and army reforms in Khartoum Burhan said his country will build a military force that will not intervene in politics and will be trusted by the Sudanese people in building a modern and democratic state.

More than a year after the military took power in a coup, the military and its former civilian partners and other political forces have agreed on a framework to form a new transitional government and write a new constituation to be announced next month.