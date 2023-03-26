At least 23 killed in Mississippi tornado and storms - ABC News

Search and rescue operations were underway in Sharkey and Humphreys counties.

26 March,2023 07:36 am

JACKSON (Web Desk) - At least 23 people were killed as a tornado and strong thunderstorms swept across Mississippi late on Friday, leaving a trail of damage for more than 100 miles (160 km), ABC News reported on Saturday, quoting local and federal authorities.

Search and rescue operations were underway in Sharkey and Humphreys counties, Mississippi's Emergency Management Agency said. Moreover, the spokesperson for the agency said, they are worried about the casualties, as the rescue teams are busy in removing the debris and the numbers may soar, the report added.