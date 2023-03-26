Iftar Timings Mar 26 - Ramazan 4
LHR
06:20 PM
KHI
06:47 PM
ISB
06:26 PM
PWR
06:32 PM
QTA
06:49 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

At least 23 killed in Mississippi tornado and storms - ABC News

At least 23 killed in Mississippi tornado and storms - ABC News

World

Search and rescue operations were underway in Sharkey and Humphreys counties.

 JACKSON (Web Desk) - At least 23 people were killed as a tornado and strong thunderstorms swept across Mississippi late on Friday, leaving a trail of damage for more than 100 miles (160 km), ABC News reported on Saturday, quoting local and federal authorities.

Search and rescue operations were underway in Sharkey and Humphreys counties, Mississippi's Emergency Management Agency said. Moreover, the spokesperson for the agency said, they are worried about the casualties, as the rescue teams are busy in removing the debris and the numbers may soar, the report added.

Related Topics
International
United States



Related News