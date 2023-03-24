Iftar Timings Mar 24 - Ramazan 2
India's parliament disqualifies opposition leader Rahul Gandhi

World

The court granted him bail immediately and suspended the sentence for a month.

NEW DELHI, (Reuters) - India's parliament on Friday disqualified opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi as a lawmaker after a lower court found him guilty of defamation and sentenced him to two years in prison, according to a parliament notice.

Gandhi, 52, a scion of the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, was convicted on Thursday for a 2019 speech in which he referred to thieves as having the surname Modi. The court granted him bail immediately and suspended the sentence for a month. 

