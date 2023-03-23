Pro-Khalistan Sikhs protest outside Indian High Commission in London

World World Pro-Khalistan Sikhs protest outside Indian High Commission in London

It is reported that Sikhs from other cities of Britain came to London to take part in the protest.

23 March,2023 09:12 am

LONDON (Web Desk) – The staff of the Indian High Commission threw water bottles at pro-Khalistan protesters from the roof of the commission building on Wednesday.

The protest has been organised by the Federation of Sikh Organisations and Sikh Youth Organisations against the brutality of the Indian police against Sikhs in Indian Punjab.

It is reported that Sikhs from other cities of Britain came to London to take part in the protest organised by the Sikh separatist movement.

The protesters raised slogans in support of Khalistan and against the Indian government.

A heavy contingent of police were deployed in large number to protect the diplomatic staff who were confined in the building. Later, the officers on duty called for reinforcement to keep the enraged protesters under control.

Last week, the Indian flag was taken down from the London High Commission building. Interestingly, the Indian government removed the security barriers outside the UK high commission in Dehli and the residence of the British high commissioner in retaliation.

But, the UK government doubled security at the Indian High Commission in London.

Addressing the protesters, Sikh leaders said they were only asking India for the basic right of freedom.

They claimed that the Khalistan movement could not be suppressed by force.

"Through the referendum, we want to tell the world that we want independence from India,” they added.

Meanwhile, the enraged Sikh youth threw shoes on pictures of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The diplomatic staff inside the building then hung a huge Indian flag atop the building.

As police reinforcement arrived, a police helicopter started hovering over the high commission for its security.

It may be recalled that more than 11,000 Sikhs voted for Khalistan during second phase of a referendum for freedom on March 19 in Australia.

