Taliban to remove officers’ relatives from government offices

20 March,2023 06:06 pm

KABUL (Web Desk) - Afghan Taliban Supreme Leader Rahbatullah Akhunzada imposed a ban on the recruitment of relatives including children of serving Taliban government officers to public offices and ordered to remove the serving family members from public posts.

The Taliban leader also stressed recruiting other people instead of their own kith and kin in the future as well.

An image of the order was updated on the Twitter page of the Office of Administrative Affairs Kabul.

On the other side, the Taliban authorities have continued a ban on girls’ education. All the western and Muslim countries have severely criticized it terming it a violation of promises they made. The Taliban have ousted women from all walks of life and closed doors for education on them, critics alleged.