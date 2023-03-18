Donald Trump, his family land in hot water for failing to disclose foreign gifts

World World Donald Trump, his family land in hot water for failing to disclose foreign gifts

Gifts from Chinese president, Saudi crown prince and others were not reported during his presidency

18 March,2023 10:07 am

NEW YORK (Web Desk) – Former US President Donald Trump and his family failed to declare foreign gifts worth nearly $300,000 they received from foreign countries during his presidency, according to a report by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released on Friday.

They did not report more than 100 foreign gifts received from Chinese President Xi Jinping, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other foreign government officials.

Former President Trump and his family received 117 unreported foreign gifts, valued at roughly $291,000, reports said.

Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner ad their children were also listed as recipients of some of the gifts from foreign countries.

Foreign Gifts by Mehar Mahmood Idrees on Scribd

"The discovery of these unreported foreign gifts raises significant questions about why former President Trump failed to disclose these gifts to the public, as required by law," the report said.

The Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act prohibits the president and federal officials from keeping personal gifts from foreign governments worth more than "minimal value" —an amount currently set at $415.

As per the law, gifts valued above the set amount must be publicly disclosed and handed over to the National Archives.