UK's Royal Mint launches gold bar depicting the Kaaba

World World UK's Royal Mint launches gold bar depicting the Kaaba

UK’s Royal Mint launches gold bar depicting the Kaaba

16 March,2023 08:28 am

LONDON – The Royal Mint, the United Kingdom's official maker of British coins, has released a gold minted bullion bar for the Islamic community depicting the Kaaba, the holiest site for millions of Muslims.

Created in consultation with the Muslim Council of Wales, and exclusively designed by Emma Noble, the 20g minted Kaaba gold bar has been released ahead of one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar.

To mark the launch of the Kaaba gold bar, in February the Royal Mint attended three events held by Islamic Relief – in London, Manchester and Glasgow – to raise funds to support those directly impacted by the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, donating a Kaaba gold bar at each event for auction. The auctions raised more than £9,000 in additional donations for the relief fund.

Andrew Dickey, Director of Precious Metals at the Royal Mint, said: “We are delighted that for the first time, the distinctive cube structure of the Kaaba is being represented on a 20g gold bullion minted bar by The Royal Mint. Drawing on more than 1,100 years of minting expertise, we have applied our expert craftsmanship to create a beautiful representation of the Kaaba, the holiest place on earth for many Muslims. This Kaaba gold bar, contained within beautiful Islamic-themed protective packaging, makes a special gift, allowing our customers to give the precious gift of gold during Eid al-Fitr, or as a secure investment with its 999.9g of fine gold containment”.

Abdul-Azim Ahmed from The Muslim Council of Wales, who collaborated with The Royal Mint on the product launch, said: “It’s been wonderful to work with The Royal Mint to introduce this special gold bullion bar depicting the Kaaba. Covered by the kiswah, a black cloth with gold decoration, the building’s outline is unmistakable, and it has now been minted in gold, the precious metal prized for millennia.

“The design will undoubtedly be popular with the Muslim community and exemplifies the craftsmanship of the Royal Mint. It’s been a fascinating process and I hope people across the world will enjoy this bar.

The price of 20g minted gold bar depicting the Kaaba has been announced as £1,133.82.