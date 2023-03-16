Turkey wants 120-day extension of grain deal -defence minister

Parties of the deal will evaluate and decide on a further extension of the agreement.

16 March,2023 08:06 am

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will continue discussions to extend a deal that allows grain shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports for 120 days rather than 60 days, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday.

"We started negotiations in line with the initial version of the deal. The continuation of the deal is important. We will continue our contacts (regarding its extension for) 120 days instead of two months," Akar said according to a statement by the defence ministry.

Parties of the deal will evaluate and decide on a further extension of the agreement, Akar also said, adding that Ankara hoped for a positive outcome.

The deal reached in July last year created a protected sea transit corridor and was designed to alleviate global food shortages by allowing exports to resume from three ports in Ukraine, a major producer of grains and oilseeds.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke to his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on Wednesday and Moscow said it was counting on the elaboration of an "overall" deal taking into account concerns about its own farm and fertiliser exports.

"(Russia's) position was confirmed concerning the need to achieve the full and good-neighbourly implementation of the U.N. general secretary on ensuring free access to world markets for Ukrainian grain and Russian fertiliser and foodstuffs," the foreign ministry said on its website.

Since Russia and Ukraine signed the U.N.-backed Black Sea Grain Initiative in Turkey on July 22, millions of tonnes of grain and other food products have been exported from Ukrainian ports, helping lower global food prices from record highs.

As the talks continued, Russia suggested allowing the deal to be renewed for 60 days, half the term of the previous renewal, but Ukraine rejected it.

