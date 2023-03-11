Blast kills one at journalists' gathering in Afghanistan's Balkh province

World World Blast kills one at journalists' gathering in Afghanistan's Balkh province

Blast kills one at journalists' gathering in Afghanistan's Balkh province

11 March,2023 02:27 pm

KABUL (Web Desk/AP) – At least one person was killed and five others wounded after a bomb exploded on Saturday during an award ceremony for journalists in Afghanistan’s Mazar-e- Sharif city.

The blast occurred at the Tabian Farhang center in the capital city of Balkh province, as journalists gathered for the award event a, said a spokesperson of the Taliban government.

The attack comes two days after the provincial governor, Daud Muzmal, and two others were killed in a suicide blast. Four others were wounded.

The identity of the fatality in Saturday’s blast was yet to be determined but journalists were among the five wounded.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — is a key rival of the Afghan Taliban.

The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021.