Israeli troops kill at least six Palestinians in most recent Jenin raid

World World Israeli troops kill at least six Palestinians in most recent Jenin raid

There have been at least 11 injuries including two critical, Palestinian Health Ministry

08 March,2023 05:45 am

JENIN (Web Desk) - The Palestinian Authority's health ministry reports that during a raid in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, Israeli troops killed at least six Palestinians and injured 11 others.

According to a statement released by the ministry on Tuesday, two of the injured individuals suffered significant wounds. Witnesses told that Israeli soldiers encircled and rocketed a residence. Social media footage surfaced showing helicopters flying over a column of military trucks entering the city.

The killing of two brothers last week from an illegal settlement close to the Palestinian town of Huwara, according to Israeli police, was carried out by one of the Palestinian men they murdered.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported that the shooter who killed two Israeli settlers in the West Bank last month had been "eliminated" by forces.

Three males were taken into custody when the army broke into a building in the Askar refugee camp, two of them were the sons of a Jenin victim who was 49 years old.

The use of missiles in Jenin on Tuesday was described as an act of "all-out war" by Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Abu Rudeineh claimed that the Israeli government was "responsible for this hazardous escalation" that threatened to worsen the situation and undermine all attempts to restore calm.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is also anticipated to bring up the violence when he visits Israel this week. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed pleas for both parties to defuse tensions in the West Bank overnight.

