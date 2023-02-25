Air strike hits northwest Syria, kills 2 in first aerial bombardment since

World
Air strike hits northwest Syria, kills 2 in first aerial bombardment since

At least two people were killed in an air strike on rebel-held zone of northwest Syria on Friday.

25 February,2023 08:06 am

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least two people were killed in an air strike on a motorcycle in the rebel-held zone of northwest Syria on Friday, the local civil defense said, in the first aerial bombing on the area since a devastating earthquake nearly three weeks ago.

The rescue force that operates in opposition-held parts of Syria said two unidentified people were hit in an air strike carried out by “an unidentified aerial drone.”

Local monitors had earlier reported the air strike but not the casualties, saying it took place near Syria’s border with Turkey.

There was no claim of responsibility for the air strike.

The Syrian government and its ally Russia has heavily bombarded the zone in the past.

U.S. aircraft has also hit the north much more rarely to take out hardline targets.

More than 5,800 people died across Syria in the Feb.6 earthquake, the bulk of them in the rebel-held northwest.

