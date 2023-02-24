North Korea test fires four missiles to demonstrate nuclear strike capability

Strategic cruise missiles are used to display nuclear force's war stance after travelling 2,000 Km

24 February,2023 06:55 am

PYONGYANG (Web Desk) - During a practice intended to show off its capability to launch a nuclear reprisal against adversarial troops, North Korea test-fired four strategic cruise missiles.

The exercise on Thursday involved a seemingly operational strategic cruise missile unit of the Korean People's Army which fired four Hwasal-2 missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula in the vicinity of Kim Chaek city, North Hamgyong province, news agency KCNA reported.

Some units conducted firepower training against fortified locations without using live ammunition. According to KCNA, the exercise showed the war stance of the DPRK nuclear battle force strengthening up in every aspect its lethal nuclear counterattack capacity against the enemy forces.

South Korea and Japan, which frequently track and report on North Korean launches, did not make any announcements about the missiles. The potential of North Korea deploying a nuclear bomb was the topic of a tabletop exercise that US and South Korean officials participated in, the Military announced on Thursday.

Notwithstanding restrictions imposed by UN Security Council resolutions that prohibit the nuclear-armed state from engaging in missile programs, North Korea has made steady progress in the development and mass production of new missiles.

State media has described a number of launches including an ICBM launch as training exercises meant to enhance the skills of the soldiers using the weapons. The Center for International and Strategic Studies stated in a study this week that these displays could be deemed missile exercise rather than developmental testing.

