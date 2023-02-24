US hints sweeping sanctions on Russia one year after Ukraine war, White House

Economic, energy, security assistance to safeguard Ukrainians will be announced, says Jean-Pierre

24 February,2023 02:48 am

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) - The United States will unveil sweeping new economic penalties against Russia and more assistance for Ukraine on Friday a year after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, according to the White House.

The press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday that the United States would apply broad sanctions on critical industries that produce cash for Putin.

The G7 countries, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, will virtually join the summit with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dominating the proceedings on Friday.

Leaders will talk on how to help Ukraine moving forward, Jean-Pierre said. She did not, however, indicate if the G7 partners would adopt the new American policies. She also said that the United States would target Russian banks, the military sector and actors in third party countries that were trying to backfill and avoid sanctions.

Banks and organizations that aid Russia in evading the rounds of sanctions already enacted during its invasion on February 24, 2022 will be among the explicit targets of the sanctions.

"We will also announce new economic, energy and security assistance to support the Ukrainians in their success, safeguard the populace from Russian aggression and allow the Ukrainian government to deliver essential utilities like power and heat," Jean-Pierre added.

