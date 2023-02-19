Russia will launch rescue ship to ISS on February 24

New date must have state panel’s approval, committee anticipated to accept date, Oscosmos official

MOSCOW (Web Desk) - Three astronauts whose return vehicle was damaged by a small meteoroid will be brought home on February 24 by a rescue ship, a statement from Russia's space agency said on Saturday.

A representative for the Roscosmos space agency said, "The launch is anticipated on February 24." The launch of the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft was postponed last Monday, a supply ship docked at the International Space Station (ISS) experienced a coolant leak.

In September NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Dmitry Petelin and Sergei Prokopyev traveled to the ISS aboard the Soyuz MS-22. They were supposed to travel back to Earth in the same spacecraft but in mid-December it started leaking coolant after being struck by what US and Russian space authorities suspect to have been a tiny space rock.

Russia said in January that it will send an empty spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) in February to return the three astronauts. The launch was delayed last Monday when concerns were raised about the Progress MS-21, a Russian supply ship stationed at the International Space Station, which had also experienced coolant leakage.

The Russian space agency announced earlier on Saturday that key designers have now suggested setting the rescue ship's launch at 03:34 on February 24. The Soyuz MS-24 had undergone a thorough inspection and no damage had been discovered.

The revised date must now have the approval of a state panel. The state committee was generally anticipated to accept the revised launch date, the Roscosmos official told AFP.

