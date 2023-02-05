US suspended operations at 3 Airports

Operations at Airports were suspended due to Chinese spy balloon

05 February,2023 03:23 am

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) - America had suspended the flight operations at three airports citing national security operation.

Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina was among the three airports whose flights and arrivals were delayed on Saturday due to a "national security operation," according to the US Federal Aviation Administration.

The incident took place amid concerns that a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon was nearby. Washington has called the balloon's cross-country flight a clear infringement of US sovereignty.

However, later in an operation the Chinese spy balloon was destroyed by US Air Force and later the three airports were declared clear for carrying on the flight operations.

