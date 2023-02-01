Blinken will talk on Russo-Ukraine war during China visit

US Secretary of State will talk on US-China militaries, climate change, White House spokesman

01 February,2023

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby has said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will talk about Russia-Ukraine war during his visit to China from February 5 to February 6.

Speaking to media, the spokesman said that the US secretary of State will talk about many issues including the militaries of both countries and climate change. The talks were postponed amid tensions during US House of Representative Nancy Pelosi’s visit of Taiwan in August of the previous year.

Kirby further said that Blinken will seek to restore and/or revitalize the issues, adding, that all of the issues will be discussed including the Russia-Ukraine war.